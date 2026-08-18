Police seize Sh56 million cannabis, methamphetamine in Busia

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Police in Busia have intercepted more than 800 kilogrammes of Cannabis valued at Sh35 million, street value which was allegedly being smuggled into Kenya from neighbouring Uganda through porous boarder along the Kenya-Uganda border.



The arrest, which forms part of an ongoing crackdown on illicit drugs in Busia, was made over the weekend as security officers intensified surveillance along the porous border and other suspected drug trafficking routes.



Confirming the operation, Busia County Police Commander Robinson Lang’at said the cannabis had been packed in 22 sacks, each weighing approximately 50 kilogrammes.

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Lang’at said the drugs were intercepted before they could be distributed to their intended destinations in Kenya, adding that suspects linked to the consignment had already been arraigned before a Busia court to face charges.“The cannabis was packed in 22 sacks, each weighing about 50 kilogrammes. The total consignment was valued at approximately Sh35 million,” said Lang’at.The police commander said the operation was part of a broader effort to dismantle networks involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotic drugs within the county.He said the strategic location of Busia along the Kenya-Uganda border makes it vulnerable to cross-border trafficking, with criminals exploiting unofficial crossing points to evade security agencies.Apart from the cannabis, police also intercepted 2.65 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant, with an estimated street value of Sh21 million.The methamphetamine was recovered at a bus stage in Busia town, according to Lang’at.“Besides the cannabis, we have also managed to seize 2.65 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at Sh21 million. The drugs were intercepted at a bus stage within Busia town,” Lang’at said.The latest seizure brings the total estimated value of the drugs recovered during the operations to about Sh56 million.Police have stepped up efforts to curb the movement of narcotics through Busia, which serves as a major transit point between Kenya and Uganda.Security agencies have in recent months raised concerns over the use of informal routes along the border by traffickers seeking to move contraband into the country without detection.Lang’at said police would continue working with other agencies to identify and disrupt drug trafficking networks operating in the region.The commander also warned individuals involved in the illegal trade that security officers would pursue them regardless of the routes they use to move narcotics.The suspects arrested in connection with the cannabis consignment have been presented in court, where they are expected to answer to the charges brought against them.Police are also expected to continue with investigations to establish the source of the drugs, their intended destination and other individuals who may have been involved in the trafficking network.