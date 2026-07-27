The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is shaking Mulembe politics

For more than three decades, politics in Western Kenya has largely revolved around a familiar cast of political heavyweights.
From the late Michael Kijana Wamalwa's charismatic rise in the 1990s, to Musalia Mudavadi's enduring influence, to Moses Wetang'ula's dominance through Ford Kenya, to Wycliffe Oparanya's consolidation of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) support, former Vice-President Moody Awori's work, and Francis Atwoli's long-standing political influence, the region has rarely experienced a political disruption capable of shaking every established centre of power at once.
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