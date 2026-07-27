Aladwa defends IG Kanja against Gachagua's criticism

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Makadara MP and Chairman of the ODM Party in Nairobi County, George Aladwa, flanked by Nairobi Nominated MP Emmy Khatemeshi at Uhuru Park, June 5, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Makadara MP George Aladwa has defended Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja against allegations made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, dismissing them as false, baseless and politically motivated.

In a statement on Friday, Aladwa, who is also the ODM Nairobi County chairman, said Kanja had risen through the ranks on merit and continued to lead the National Police Service professionally.

"We wish to come out and defend IG Kanja over claims made by Mr Gachagua. The claims by Gachagua are false and baseless," Aladwa said.

He described Kanja as a seasoned police officer whose leadership has strengthened professionalism within the service and improved the country's security.

"Mr Kanja is a seasoned police officer who has risen through the ranks to be where he is. Under his leadership, he has steered the service to be professional," he said.

Aladwa also claimed that crime has reduced under Kanja's tenure, citing what he described as declines in terrorism, robbery and murder cases.

"Crime has dropped significantly. From terrorism to robberies and murder, all is well and under control," he said.

The legislator said Nairobi MPs were fully behind the Inspector General and urged political leaders to allow the National Police Service to discharge its constitutional mandate without interference.

His remarks come amid an escalating exchange between Gachagua and senior government officials over the management of the National Police Service and the country's security situation.

Gachagua has accused Kanja of holding fake academic qualifications and alleged that police officers were being used to settle political scores.

"I think the president holds him hostage because his papers are not good. IG Kanja, his degree certificates are fake, and I can tell you as Rigathi Gachagua," he said.

The former Deputy President has also criticised the police over their handling of opposition activities, the arrest of government critics and the policing of recent demonstrations, arguing that officers have been deployed to intimidate political opponents instead of protecting citizens.

He has further questioned Kanja's silence over allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and the use of excessive force during protests, saying the Inspector General bears ultimate responsibility for the conduct of officers under his command.

Gachagua has maintained that the office of the Inspector General is constitutionally independent and should remain free from political influence, insisting that the police must serve all Kenyans impartially regardless of political affiliation.

Aladwa, however, maintained that the National Police Service had remained focused on its constitutional mandate under Kanja's leadership and deserved support as it continued to address security challenges across the country.