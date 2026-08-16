PS Omollo urges Kenyans to reject ethnic politics

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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo during an education support event in Kajiado Central on August 15, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

As the country enters a new electoral cycle, the Government has urged political leaders and other players to respect Kenyans, uphold national unity and conduct campaigns responsibly.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has assured citizens that the elections will be peaceful and voters will choose their leaders without coercion or intimidation.

Speaking during an education support event in Kajiado Central, the Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo urged young people to rise above ethnic, religious and regional identities and regard themselves first as Kenyans.

“You may come from Kajiado, but you are Kenyans. When you go to school, do not see yourself only as Maasai, Kikuyu, Luo or Muslim. See yourself as a Kenyan and pursue the greater ideal of building the Republic we all aspire to,” said Omollo.

He called on Kenyans to participate in the national conversation about the country’s future beyond 2032 by sharing their aspirations in education, healthcare, infrastructure and other areas of development.

Every community, he said, must feel included in national progress and in efforts to improve citizens’ livelihoods.

The Principal Secretary described education as the country’s greatest equaliser, saying it gives children an opportunity to succeed regardless of their families’ social or economic circumstances.

He said the Government has prioritised education by allocating more than Sh780 billion in the current budget, recruiting more teachers and constructing approximately 28,000 classrooms across the country.

Omollo also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the higher-education funding system so that students admitted to universities and other institutions can pursue their chosen courses irrespective of their families’ ability to pay.

“Proposed legislation currently before Parliament is expected to strengthen access to university and tertiary education" he said.

The PS noted that in Kajiado County, approximately 90 per cent of learners successfully transitioned to junior or senior school.

“The Government is working with education officials, chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders, teachers and parents to achieve a 100 per cent transition rate and ensure that no child is excluded from education,” he said.

Dr Omollo further said the Ministry had operationalised additional administrative units to bring government services closer to citizens.

He defended the government’s decision to relax vetting for national identification cards that had previously made it difficult for residents of border counties, including Kajiado, to obtain ID cards.

Eligible residents were encouraged to visit the offices of chiefs, assistant chiefs and registration officials to obtain identity documents and register as voters.

"Accurate registration and population records are also essential for planning and allocating development resources fairly across the country," he added.

On healthcare, the PS said about 65 per cent of Kajiado residents had registered under the Social Health Authority and urged those yet to enroll to do so to improve access to doctors, medicines and adequately equipped health facilities.

He commended the organisers, parents, teachers and local leaders for supporting the education initiative and pledged continued Government support to ensure that children in Kajiado Central receive the same educational opportunities as learners elsewhere in the country.

“Our objective is to build a cohesive and inclusive society in which every Kenyan has access to education, healthcare, infrastructure and government services, regardless of where they come from,” he said.

Present were Senate Majority Leader and Kericho County Senator, Aaron Kipkirui Cheruiyot; President Willam Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, Kajiado East MP Hamisi Kakuta Maimai, Kajiado County Woman Representative Leah Sopiato Sankaire.