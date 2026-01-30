'We know them by name,' Gachagua alleges covert unit behind Sunday attack

United Oppossition leaders marching to Jogoo House for a meeting with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [Courtesy; Rigathi Gachagua]

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that an attack at an Anglican Church in Witima, Nyeri County, was an assassination attempt against him.

Speaking alongside opposition leaders outside Jogoo House after meeting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the former deputy president alleged that the plot was sanctioned by senior government officials, though he did not provide evidence to support the claims.

Gachagua also alleged a covert police unit of 12 officers, known as Nairobi Sierra, was dispatched from Nairobi to target him during a service at the ACK church.

“We have told the police IG that before we come back on February 16, members of that unit need to be arrested, disarmed, and taken to court,” said Gachagua, warning of nationwide protests if no action is taken.

“And we have said that if this situation continues, we will call for demonstrations in the country until the said senior officials are removed from office, and the National Police Service (NPS) can be put back in order.”

Gachagua further added that the United Opposition had resumed political activities and planned to return to Gitugi, Nyeri County, saying police must provide security or refrain from aiding attackers.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka described the incident as intimidation and warned of grave consequences if political leaders were targeted ahead of the next general election.

“If you touch any national leader and assassinate any national leader a few months to the next general election, this country will never be the same again,” Kalonzo said, urging police to act impartially.

He added that opposition leaders would escalate the matter internationally and had written to President Ruto, in his capacity as chair of the National Security Council, calling for an urgent meeting.

People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua said the council must uphold its constitutional mandate to ensure security and the rule of law.

“We want the National Police Service to get out of goonism, and their dirty political work, and go back to their mandate of protecting citizens,” she said.

Democracy Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa also called for swift action by police and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, saying credible elections depend on strong institutions and a secure environment.

“We are entering an election year, and democracy can only be exercised when we have strong institutions and where we have a secure environment,” said Wamalwa.