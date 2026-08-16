Showdown as Linda Mwananchi visits Homa Bay

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi during a press briefing in Nairobi over their planned rally in Homa Bay. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

A showdown is looming today as the Linda Mwanainchi brigade storms Homa Bay County for a series of rallies amid a litany of doublespeak by a section of ODM leaders who are pushing back against the rally.

This came as various groups urged leaders to maintain peace, while others cautioned against the use of violence to disrupt the planned rallies by the group led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo.