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Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations

By Ndung’u Gachane | Aug. 16, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is a man between a rock and a hard place.  A few weeks ago, he was moving across the country with a display of both power and influence.

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