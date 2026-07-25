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Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 25, 2026
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Cabinet Secretary For Health Aden Duale [File]

Senators have put Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on the spot over utterances he made in Mandera County on Tuesday that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country.

Senators drawn from both the majority and minority sides during the Thursday afternoon plenary seating criticised the remarks made by Duale raising concerns that they were dangerous as the country prepared for the 2027 General Election.

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