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Malala: I'll only talk to Ruto after graft, killings end

By David Njaaga | Jul. 22, 2026
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Democracy for Citizens Party Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala. [Screen grab]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala says he will only engage President William Ruto after he addresses extrajudicial killings, corruption and unfulfilled campaign promises.

Speaking on Spice FM's The Situation Room on Wednesday, July 22, Malala made the remarks days after the DCP, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The party's candidate, Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, defeated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah by 35,440 votes to 5,450 in Nyandarua County on Thursday, July 16, handing the ruling party one of its heaviest electoral defeats ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“In politics, we do not have permanent enemies or permanent friends. Before I get to speak to William Ruto, I will ask him if he has stopped extrajudicial killings, addressed corruption and fulfilled the 172 promises he made,” said Malala.

He also called for a comprehensive audit of Kenya's public debt, saying anyone found to have misappropriated borrowed funds should face legal action whether they are retired or still in office.

“We need to have a comprehensive audit of public debt and if we find that money was misappropriated, action must be taken against the individuals involved, whether they are retired or still in office,” noted Malala.

Malala accused the government of poor economic management, claiming Kenya continued to borrow heavily while leaders focused on securing a second term.

“Those saying 'two term' do not know that every minute Kenya is borrowing over 33 million shillings,” explained Malala.

He also criticised President Ruto's leadership, saying the President relied on guesswork and did not believe in public participation.

“We have a president who does a lot of guesswork and he does not believe in public participation,” said Malala.

On opposition politics, Malala dismissed claims that multiple presidential hopefuls reflected divisions, arguing they instead strengthened efforts to unseat Ruto.

“Many people wanting to vie is not confusion. It is the art of people mobilising their political backgrounds and bringing them to the table so that we can have the requisite numbers to take Ruto home,” said Malala.

He predicted more defections from the ruling coalition following the Ol Kalou by-election.

“After Ol Kalou, members of the two-term brigade want to join the opposition. I am sure that in the near future you will see alignments and realignments,” observed Malala.

Malala also endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the deputy president position in a future opposition government.

“I will be supporting Edwin Sifuna and his aspirations. The most convenient position for Edwin Sifuna is Deputy President, knowing that my party leader will be on the ballot as President,” said Malala.

On ethnicity in politics, Malala distinguished between ethnic identity and tribalism, saying the latter became harmful when it promoted discrimination.

“It is not a crime to think ethnically. The problem is when you start thinking tribally. What is discouraged is negative ethnicity,” he noted.

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