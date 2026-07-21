MPs urge voters to elect more female candidates to achieve gender rule

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Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei says the country needs more women in elective positions to strengthen inclusive governance. [File, Standard]

More than 10 women Members of Parliament have urged Kenyans to elect more female leaders in the 2027 General Election, saying increased representation is the only way to achieve the two-thirds gender rule.

The legislators were speaking during the Inua Mama, Wezesha Jamii – Kericho Chapter forum held in Kiptere, Soin/Sigowet Constituency, where Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei declared her bid for the Soin/Sigowet parliamentary seat.

Teso South MP Mary Emase said women had consistently demonstrated effective leadership and delivered tangible development projects and urged voters to elect qualified female candidates in the next election.

"There will be no need to debate or amend the two-thirds gender rule if voters elect more women leaders. We need more women in the National Assembly, something that was not achieved in the last General Election," she said.

Kemei, who was elected unopposed as Kericho Woman Representative in the 2022 General Election, said the country needs more women in elective positions to strengthen inclusive governance and advance gender equality as envisioned in the Constitution.

"The time has come for voters to entrust more leadership positions to women. We have proved that we can deliver transformative development and champion the interests of our communities," she said.

The Kericho Woman Representative said her decision to contest the Soin/Sigowet parliamentary seat was driven by the desire to expand development programmes and provide stronger representation for residents in the National Assembly.

She launched several projects under the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) and unveiled empowerment programmes targeting women, youth and older persons. The initiatives include support for women-led businesses, youth empowerment programmes and income-generating projects aimed at improving the livelihoods of elderly residents.

Kemei said the programmes were designed to create economic opportunities, promote self-reliance and improve the welfare of vulnerable groups across the constituency.

West Pokot Woman Representative Rael Kaswai called for increased funding for affirmative action programmes, saying that Kericho County's NGAAF allocation is shared among its six constituencies.

Kaswai noted that the current allocation of about Sh41 million was insufficient to fund development projects across the county.

She declared support for Kemei's parliamentary bid, arguing that the National Government-Constituency Development Fund would enable more projects to be implemented in Soin/Sigowet.

"We support Beatrice Kemei's candidature because a constituency receives significantly more resources for development projects, which will benefit the people of Soin/Sigowet," Kaswai said.