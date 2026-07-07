MPs urged to back bill aimed at enforcing two-thirds gender rule

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Senator Veronica Maina during an interview on Spice FM, July 16, 2025. [Spice FM]

A fresh push to implement the Constitution’s two-thirds gender rule has gathered momentum, with lawmakers and governance advocates calling for the passage of a constitutional amendment they say could end a 16-year stalemate on women’s representation in Parliament.

Speaking during a stakeholders forum convened by Mzalendo Trust, leaders urged Parliament to support a Senate-sponsored amendment bill that seeks to amend Articles 97 and 98 of the Constitution to allow for the top-up of women legislators after a general election if either House fails to meet the two-thirds gender requirement.

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina said the proposal offers a practical solution to a constitutional obligation that has remained unmet since the 2010 Constitution came into force.

“We are seeking to amend Sections 97 and 98 so that the number of women lacking in either House can be topped up after the election. We believe that this does not require a referendum,” she said.

She expressed concern over what she termed a growing rollback of gains made in women’s political representation, noting that the number of women governors dropped from seven to six in the 2022 election.

Maina faulted proposals to scrap the Woman Representative seats, saying such suggestions undermine efforts to achieve gender parity.

The senator called on MPs to support the amendment and urged political parties to ensure women are fairly considered during party nominations in the 2027 elections.

“Ask your MP to support this amendment. Political parties must also give women equal opportunities by ensuring their nomination lists meet the constitutional gender threshold,” she added.

Mzalendo Trust Executive Director Caroline Gaita said previous attempts to implement the two-thirds gender rule had failed due to a lack of political consensus and ineffective legislative approaches.

“We hope this bill will give the process the impetus that is needed ahead of the 2027 General Election,” Gaita said.

She noted that, unlike previous proposals, the amendment borrows from the county assembly model, where nominated members are used to bridge gender gaps whenever election results fail to meet constitutional requirements.

“Gaita also expressed optimism that the bill’s backing by the government would improve its chances of passing, while urging both the Senate and the National Assembly to harmonise similar proposals currently before the two Houses.

“The value of having female representation is much greater than not having it. We know systemic inequalities still exist, and unless we address them, achieving the two-thirds principle through elections alone will remain difficult,” she said.