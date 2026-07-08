Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

UN Women pushes for alliance to boost female leadership in Kenya

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 8, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

UN Women said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to promote inclusive governance, sustainable economic growth.


UN Women Kenya has brought together some of the country's most influential women leaders from the public and private sectors to strengthen collaboration, accelerate women's leadership, and lay the groundwork for a national Women Leaders Alliance.

The high-level closed-door roundtable, held under the theme "Advancing Women's Leadership in Kenya," convened chief executive officers, senior government officials, board leaders and corporate executives to discuss strategies for increasing women's representation in top leadership positions.

The meeting comes amid concerns that despite Kenya's progress in advancing gender equality through constitutional reforms and policy interventions, women remain underrepresented in senior decision-making roles.

According to the 2024 Kenya Institute of Management Board Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, women account for 32.3 per cent of chief executive officers and managing directors, 35 per cent of board members, and just 21.3 per cent of board chairpersons.

Participants identified persistent gender stereotypes, limited mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, weak institutional support systems, and fragmented collaboration across sectors as key barriers to women's advancement.

Speaking during the forum, UN Women Kenya Country Representative Antonia N'Gabala-Sodonon said advancing women's leadership requires stronger partnerships capable of influencing institutions across both the public and private sectors.

"We must move beyond isolated interventions and build coordinated partnerships that create lasting systemic change," she said.

The dialogue also featured reflections from Vice Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Dr Gilda Odera and corporate leader Rita Kavashe, who shared their leadership experiences and emphasized the importance of creating supportive environments for future generations of women leaders.

Discussions centred on strengthening leadership pipelines, expanding mentorship and sponsorship programmes, promoting public-private collaboration, and developing institutional mechanisms to increase the number of women in senior leadership positions.

A major outcome of the meeting was a shared commitment to explore establishing a UN Women-led Women Leaders Alliance.

The proposed alliance will serve as a platform for collaboration, peer learning, advocacy and collective action to strengthen women's leadership across sectors and champion policies that promote gender equality.

UN Women said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to promote inclusive governance, sustainable economic growth and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality.

The organisation expressed optimism that stronger collaboration among women leaders will help transform Kenya's leadership landscape and expand opportunities for more women to participate in shaping the country's future.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UN Women Kenya Women Leadership Antonia N'Gabala-Sodonon
.

Latest Stories

Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Voter bribery: IEBC, anti-graft agency see nothing wrong in Ol Kalou
Editorial
By Editorial
3 hrs ago
You do not have to hire goons, terrorise Kenyans to win elections
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
KPA unveils Sh1.4b port upgrade with helicopter, smart traffic system
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hrs ago
Untouchable cop: Police officer under scrutiny after woman plunges from sixth floor
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Where are they? 686,000 KCSE candidates left out of university placement
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
4,642 Kenyans move to court to stop development in Nairobi National Park
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Internal wrangles hit opposition in push to name 2027 flagbearer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved