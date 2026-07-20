Jubilee condemns Gachagua's call for tourists to boycott Kenya

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Jubilee party leaders Fred Matiangi and Jeremiah Kioni

The Jubilee Party has condemned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's call for tourists and investors to shun Kenya, warning it would hurt millions who depend on tourism.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, the party said discouraging travel and investment would damage the economy and affect workers across the tourism value chain.

“The people who bear the greatest cost of declining tourist arrivals or reduced investment are not those in positions of political authority,” said Jubilee Secretary-General Moitalel Ole Kenta.

The party said tourism supports livelihoods through the hospitality, tours and travel, transport and conservation sectors, adding that foreign visitors and investment remain key to the industry's growth.

Jubilee acknowledged concerns over governance, insecurity, shrinking democratic space and political intolerance but said political leaders should pursue change without undermining the country's interests.

“While we fully appreciate the frustrations that continue to be expressed regarding the state of governance, insecurity, the shrinking democratic space and the growing concerns over the use of violence and criminal elements in our politics, we believe that any communication made in pursuit of political change must equally safeguard the national interest,” noted Ole Kenta.

The party added that its differences with President William Ruto's administration are political and policy-based and should not erode confidence in Kenya.

“They should never diminish confidence in the Republic of Kenya itself or the immense potential of its people,” added Ole Kenta.

Jubilee's statement came a day after Gachagua urged tourists to postpone visiting Kenya and advised foreign investors to delay investments until after next year's General Election.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at ACK St. Thomas Cathedral in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County, Gachagua said tourists should stay away to avoid being caught up in the country's political situation.

“Because we do not want to destroy tourism in this country, I want to call upon tourists to suspend their visit to Kenya until next year,” said Gachagua.

He also urged foreign investors to put their investment plans on hold.

“Between now and the next election, foreign investors should stay away from this country,” added Gachagua.