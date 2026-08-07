How opposition rifts revive fears of 1992 divisions

“What happened in 1992 is not new under the sun. Things have a way of repeating themselves.”
That is the stark warning from constitutional lawyer and political analyst Ian Horsefield, who believes the widening crackswithin Kenya’s Opposition are beginning to mirror the divisions that handed former President Daniel arap Moi victory in the country’s first multiparty election despite widespread public demand for change.
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