One person killed, several displaced in a night fire incident in Nyahururu

One person died during a fire incident on Thursday night at Manguo village in Nyahururu.

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‎ Over 50 families were rendered homeless after the fire that broke out in one of the wooden houses spread quickly and consumed their homes.

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‎According to residents, the fire reportedly started with a gas explosion.

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"We heard a blast from one of the houses and fire broke out. It then spread to other houses," said Jane Gitonga.

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She stated that one individual who was unable to escape her house was burnt to death.

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"We did not rescue her. We are still in shock," she noted.

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She also mentioned that they couldn't salvage anything as the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds.

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"By the time the firefighters arrived, all our houses had been burnt. We are now left homeless," she added.

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Igwamiti MCA Irene Wachuka has since called for assistance to support the affected families.

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"It is a sad incident. I am in contact with the county government to see how we can support them. Any help from well-wishers is, however, welcome," she said.

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Nyahururu police boss Isack Kimtus stated that police are investigating the cause of the fire.

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"Our officers are on the ground, and we will soon know what caused the fire incident," he said.

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