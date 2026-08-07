One person killed, several displaced in a night fire incident in Nyahururu

One person died during a fire incident on Thursday night at Manguo village in Nyahururu.
Over 50 families were rendered homeless after the fire that broke out in one of the wooden houses spread quickly and consumed their homes.
According to residents, the fire reportedly started with a gas explosion.
"We heard a blast from one of the houses and fire broke out. It then spread to other houses," said Jane Gitonga.
She stated that one individual who was unable to escape her house was burnt to death.
"We did not rescue her. We are still in shock," she noted.
She also mentioned that they couldn't salvage anything as the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds.
"By the time the firefighters arrived, all our houses had been burnt. We are now left homeless," she added.
Igwamiti MCA Irene Wachuka has since called for assistance to support the affected families.
"It is a sad incident. I am in contact with the county government to see how we can support them. Any help from well-wishers is, however, welcome," she said.
Nyahururu police boss Isack Kimtus stated that police are investigating the cause of the fire.
"Our officers are on the ground, and we will soon know what caused the fire incident," he said.