Two arrested, 41 stolen phones recovered in Nairobi CBD crackdown

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Police arrest two suspected mobile phone thieves during a crackdown in Nairobi CBD, recover 41 phones. [NPS]

Police have arrested two suspected mobile phone snatchers in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during an operation targeting organised criminal networks.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were arrested along Kimathi Street after officers from Central Police Station raided a shop in Norwich House.

The operation led to the recovery of 41 assorted mobile phones concealed inside a locked safe.

"The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 41 assorted mobile phones concealed inside a locked safe," the NPS said in a statement.

The recovered phones have been secured as exhibits as investigators work to establish their rightful owners and determine how they ended up in the shop.

A third suspect, believed to be part of the syndicate, escaped during the operation and remains at large, however, NPS says investigations are ongoing to trace him as they intensify efforts to dismantle mobile phone theft syndicates operating within the CBD.

Meanwhile, in Kisumu East Sub-County, five individuals have been arrested by officers from Migosi Police Station in an operation targeting a criminal gang suspected of terrorising residents at night.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 24, are believed to be part of a criminal gang operating within Lolwe, Mambo Leo, Ogango and neighbouring areas.

"Police officers in Kisumu East Sub-County have successfully disrupted an organised criminal network following an intelligence-led sting operation," the service said.

The raid targeted a deserted house in the Corner "S" area of Kasule Sub-Location, Kolwa Central, which police had identified as a suspected hideout.

Officers recovered an assortment of weapons, including two knives, one sword and two wooden clubs.

The five suspects were escorted to Migosi Police Station and placed in custody pending processing and arraignment in court, while the recovered weapons have been secured as exhibits.