Court to decide fate of increased betting, casino licence fees

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor at the office of the Attorney General,Sheria House, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The decision on whether Gambling companies will pay a Sh 50 million licensing fee for online bookmakers and Sh 120 million for casinos, or stick to the old requirement of Sh 200,000 and Sh7 million respectively, now lies with High Court Judge William Musyoka.

This is after a court case was filed challenging new gambling control regulations.