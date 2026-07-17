Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Night of long knives: Inside ODM, Ruto meeting that toppled Sifuna

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the Senate's County Public Accounts Committee at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi, July 9, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto was at the centre of moves that led to the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Senate Deputy Minority Whip, after hosting a meeting with a section of ODM senators led by party leader Oburu Odinga at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, sources have claimed.

Hours after the State House meeting, a tense night gathering of 21 Azimio-aligned senators set the stage for Sifuna’s ouster, with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch replacing him as Deputy Minority Whip.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna William Ruto Senate Deputy Minority Whip ODM
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
14 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
29 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 29 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 29 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 29 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 29 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved