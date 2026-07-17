Night of long knives: Inside ODM, Ruto meeting that toppled Sifuna

President William Ruto was at the centre of moves that led to the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Senate Deputy Minority Whip, after hosting a meeting with a section of ODM senators led by party leader Oburu Odinga at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, sources have claimed.
Hours after the State House meeting, a tense night gathering of 21 Azimio-aligned senators set the stage for Sifuna’s ouster, with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch replacing him as Deputy Minority Whip.
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