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Sifuna removed as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 16, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

Sifuna was on Thursday replaced by his Migori Counterpart, Eddy Oketch, in changes communicated in the House by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Kingi said, besides the letter he received, he received the Minutes of the Minority Party meeting dated July 15, 2026, which is a record of the proceedings of the meeting, together with the resolution and the duly signed list of Senators in support of the resolution.

 “From the correspondence, the Minutes indicate that a resolution was passed to remove the Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Edwin Sifuna, in accordance with Standing Order 23(4),” said Kingi.

The Speaker told the House that the Minutes further indicated that the Minority Party elected Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, MP, to serve as Deputy Senate Minority Whip in his place, pursuant to Standing Order 23(5).

Kingi told the House that, according to Standing Order 23 (6), a Senator elected under paragraph (1) may be removed by a majority of the votes of all Senators belonging to the Minority Party and communication made to the Speaker in writing.

The Speaker said that Standing Order 23 (6) states that upon a decision being made by the Minority Party under this Standing Order, it shall be communicated to the Speaker in writing, together with the minutes of the meeting at which the decision was made.

“I have verified the correspondence received and hereby communicate that the Minority Party has effected a change in the Office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip; the new office holder, with immediate effect, is Senator Eddy Oketch,” said Kingi.

 Sifuna was recently removed as the ODM Party Secretary General in a decision communicated by the Registrar of Political Parties after he was accused by the section of the party supporting ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga for insubordination.

The Nairobi Senator was also removed as a member of the Senate Energy Committee chaired by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, who is also the ODM Party Leader, last month and replaced by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, which showed the escalating tension between them.

Sifuna now remains as a member of the Senate County Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Kajwang and the Senate National Security, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

The Senate Deputy Minority Whip position is vital in helping the Minority Whip mobilise senators for House business, ensuring attendance during key votes and coordinating the minority coalition's legislative agenda.

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