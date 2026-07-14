PS Omollo wants clerics to rebuke politicians who promote hatred

Audio By Vocalize

Interior PS Raymond Omollo speaks during a fundraiser at Chiga Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

Religious leaders have been challenged to admonish political leaders who perpetuate hatred in the country.

As the country heads to next year’s general election, several political leaders end up making discriminatory comments in churches. The political leaders do so to discredit their opponents.

The Internal Security and National Administration PS Raymond Omollo wants religious leaders to stop politicians from making divisive comments in churches.

Speaking during a funds drive at Chiga Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town Constituency, Omollo urged religious leaders to put measures for preventing divisive utterances made in churches.

He argued that most politicians make hate speech based on falsehood to injure their opponents’ reputations.

“There are leaders who are fond of making comments which divide Kenyans along ethnic lines and they share podiums with the clergy sometime. I urge the clergy to be cautious with them,” Dr Omollo said.

Dr Omollo urged the clerics not to fall into the trap of political leaders who cause division.

“I appeal to our religious leaders not to fall into the trap of leaders who only preach division and tribalism for their own personal gains,” he said.

The PS Omollo argued that leadership should preach unity to enhance national cohesion ahead of the next general election.

He said the government was committed to promoting inclusivity and equitable distribution of national resources.

“We need a country where there is inclusivity. When development is done in Nyanza, the same is replicated in all the other seven regions,” Dr Omollo added.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang urged Nyanza residents to shun tribal leaders. He argued that the time had come for Kenyans to support leaders who can unite the country.

“Any tribal leader should not enjoy the support of the Nyanza people. We need leaders who promote inclusivity,” Kajwang said.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma urged Nyanza residents to work to register in large numbers as voters.

Kaluma argued that the large number of voters will enable the community to have a voice in sharing power in the country.

"We need to be united and register as voters. Our unity will give us strength and this will help us in negotiations for power," Kaluma said.