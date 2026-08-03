Tale of an existential threat being treated casually by the West

Audio By Vocalize

FDLR soldiers are searched by a Rwandan official at the main border crossing between DR Congo and Rwanda in Goma on March 1, 2025, during their repatriation by the M23 movement to Rwanda. [AFP]

The debate between the West and Rwanda over the Kinshasa-backed FDLR militia is not about whether the group exists or whether it has committed atrocities. Both are well established. The real divide lies in how the group is perceived.

Western governments view it primarily as one weakened armed group among hundreds operating in eastern DRC. For them, the FDLR is dangerous, but containable. In other words, an existential threat to Rwanda is treated casually by the West, a reminder that the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi itself happened in a sea of indifference.

So the terror group is condemned and sanctioned, but rarely confronted with the urgency Kigali believes its history demands. To Rwanda, by contrast, the FDLR is the surviving military and ideological heir to the forces that carried out the genocide. Beyond the numbers, its ideology, political ambitions, international networks, and ability to reorganize make it a long-term national security threat.

Thus, in Kigali's view, the threat can’t be measured solely by the number of fighters the group currently commands. Rwanda evaluates the FDLR through its origins, ideology, intentions, access to state protection, and access to a large pool of recruitment within Congolese communities.

Accordingly, Rwandan officials have repeatedly rejected claims that the group is too weak to threaten Rwanda. Their argument is that a genocidal movement does not become harmless simply because it has lost territory or combatants. It remains dangerous when it is armed, protected, or integrated into the military strategy of a neighbouring state.

This difference in perception has shaped regional diplomacy, security policy, and responses to the conflict in eastern DRC for more than two decades. The group was established in 2000 from armed structures that included members of the former Rwandan Armed Forces and Interahamwe militias who fled to the former Zaire, now DRC, after committing genocide.

The United Nations has sanctioned the group, while UN investigations have documented massacres, sexual violence, child recruitment, and attacks against civilians. Successive reports by the UN Group of Experts on the DRC have confirmed cooperation between the Congolese army and the FDLR, documenting the group's commanders, recruitment, military activities and alliances.

The West clearly understands what the FDLR is. The United States has imposed sanctions over its violence, destabilising activities, and grave human rights abuses. European courts have also prosecuted senior leaders who directed FDLR operations from abroad.

The problem, from Rwanda's perspective, is not recognition but prioritisation. Western policy often separates the FDLR's genocidal origins from its present military strength. Rwanda rejects that distinction. For Kigali, ideology and intent matter even more than immediate battlefield capacity.

One side counts fighters while the other remembers how quickly organised hatred, political protection, and military structures can produce mass violence. This explains in part why Western officials describe the group as weakened while Rwanda continues to describe it as an existential threat.

Furthermore, the FDLR has never been exclusively a forest-based organisation. UN reports have documented diaspora networks involved in fundraising, communications, political mobilisation, and leadership activities across Europe, North America, and Africa. So why the delay in response when information about criminal activities involving a genocidal group is readily available?

A case can be made that Western governments repeatedly ignore these warnings because the FDLR remains a politically useful "sword of democracy" against Kigali.

The West does not necessarily support the group openly. Instead, its continued existence provides leverage against Kigali, whose political model and resistance to Western demands have often generated tension with Western capitals.

It is reasonable to argue, as many Rwandan political commentators have, that there appears to be a coordinated policy within some circles in the UN and Western capitals to preserve the FDLR as a tool for pursuing regime change in Kigali, or at the very least to contain Rwanda's regional influence by complicating regional relations and creating leverage in diplomatic negotiations.

President Kagame himself once asked during a dinner with diplomatic representatives in Kigali in February 2023: "Does anyone in this world want to keep this FDLR story going on forever?"

There is no denying that the group is formally condemned but, in practice, shielded. While Western governments may not control the group, their inconsistent response has helped create conditions in which it has never been fully dismantled.

For lasting peace to be possible, this genocidal entity must be viewed through the correct lens: not merely as a weakened militia, but as a genocidal movement whose ideology, alliances, and international networks continue to threaten regional security.

The West sees a group that can be sanctioned, contained, and perhaps eventually used against an ‘uppity’ Rwanda. Rwandans see a mortal enemy of their hard-won peace that has learned to wait. Hopefully, Rwanda's perception, as the country directly affected by the issue, will prevail.

-The author is a survivor of the Genocide against the Tutsi of Rwanda