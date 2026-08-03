DCP leaders warn state against intimidation, call for MP Kaguchia's release

Audio By Vocalize

Mukurwe-ini residents protest to demand the release of their MP John Kaguchia on August 3, 2026. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizen Party (DCP) leaders from Nyeri County have called for immediate release of Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia after he was arrested by police over alleged incitement remarks.

The leaders who were speaking during a meeting on Monday in Nyeri described the arrest as unfair and politically motivated.

The said that other political leaders aligned to the government have made inflammatory statements targeting particular communities but have not faced similar actions from law enforcement agencies.

The leaders accused the authorities of applying the law selectively and called for equal treatment of all leaders regardless of political affiliation.

Led by DCP party coordinator in Nyeri Wanyaga Gathaka they warned that they would organise demonstrations if Kaguchia is not released within 24 hours, to protest against what they termed as intimidation of opposition leaders.

" We are demanding Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia to be released within 24 hours if not we will demonstrate to demand his release," Wanyaga said.

Nyeri Woman Rep Caroline Wairimu Waititu said the law should not be used to condemn others.

"The law should not be used to intimidate others especially those who do support the current government agenda. There are some leaders in the government using abusive language but they are not arrested," she said.

Wairimu also condemned the use of goons to disrupt political rallies and urged the youth to shun leaders inciting them to cause violence.

"Remember no regime rules forever you will be used today and when another regime takes over you will be arrested and no one will protect you," she said.

She argued that leadership is about accountability and not intimidating those who are with different opinions while emphasising that she wants to bring service leadership in Nyeri town constituency.

Kelvin Kwera Ndirangu, the MCA aspirant Chinga ward in Nyeri County, said that arresting Kaguchia is unfair since there are other leaders in government who made provoking sentiments but have never been arrested.

"Arresting Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia is unfair since other people in government and political leaders make incitement remarks but they are not arrested this is intimidation and a way of silencing the DCP party members," Ndirangu said.

During the meeting the aspirants called for fairness during the party nominations and lauded the Ol Kalou by-election where DCP won.