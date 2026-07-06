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Ex-deputy governor Magwanga urges leaders to shun goon culture

By James Omoro | Jul. 6, 2026
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Former Homa Bay deputy governor Oyugi Magwanga during a funds drive at Ringa Catholic Church in Kabondo Kasipul Constitueny. [James Omoro, Standard]

Former Homa Bay deputy governor Oyugi Magwanga has urged politicians to shun the culture of goonism to enhance peace in the county ahead of next year's General Election.

Magwanga warned that rising cases of goonism risk compromising peace during campaigns in Homa Bay County.

Speaking during a funds drive in aid of the construction of Ringa Catholic Church in Kabondo Kasipul constitueny, he urged leaders to stop fanning political violence.

Magwanga, who is vying for the Homa Bay governor seat, called for peaceful campaigns.

"I urge my fellow politicians to stop goonism in this county. It is through peace that we will get a conducive environment for selling our policies well to the people," he said.

The deputy governor warned politicians against fanning violence.

"Goonism is unacceptable, and nobody has a monopoly of violence. Anybody can suffer if violence erupts. Let's embrace peaceful campaigns," said Magwanga.

He told residents to vet leaders track record and weed out those with questionable integrity.

The former deputy president urged residents to elect visionary leaders who have their interests at heart.

Magwanga challenged Governor Gladys Wanga to account for Sh700 million that was subject to audit queries before the Senate Public Accounts Committee.

"It is very unfortunate that women in Homa Bay are suffering and are being abused by some Maasai men who are shylocks yet Governor Wanga cannot account for Sh700 million," he said.

Politician Festus Juma said there was need to transform Homa Bay County through good leadership.

"We are relying on the people to vote out bad leadership in this county," Juma said.

Former Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Julius Gaya told residents to consider the leadership qualities of governor candidates rather than their political parties.

"I appeal to the people of Homa Bay to vote for governor candidates based on their leadership qualities but not a political party," Gaya said. 

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Ex-DG Oyugi Magwanga Culture of Goonism Homa Bay County Political Violence
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