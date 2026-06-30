Interior CS Murkomen warns politicians against hiring goons

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.[File, Standard]

‎Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning on use of goons in events and called on elected leaders to embrace peace.

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The CS called on all political players to exercise tolerance, denounce violence, and practice issue-based politics that will engage youth positively and contribute to national development.

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‎Speaking during a fundraising at the AIC Kamuneru church in Mt. Elgon, Murkomen warned against violence, particularly linked to political activities noting that the country is grappling with widespread “goonism”, a loosely organised form of hired disruption predominantly employed by members of the political class.

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‎ “In this church today we don’t have goons, but we have some parts in Bungoma where goons beat up people and even push women and destabilise peace in those areas. I have authorised county security team to take action against politicians ferrying goons to meetings or events and using guns to threaten residents. We must end this menace of goons and we have put measures in place to curb such cases,” Murkomen noted.

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‎“Our country is safe and anyone planning violence will not be tolerated. We have dealt with bandits, including Al-Shabaab, hooliganism and goons being led by Rigathi Gachagua cannot be allowed to cause problems to our country, we will firmly deal with them accordingly,” he noted.

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‎The CS said the government cannot allow the country to go to the dogs “We must make sure that we protect our country and I call on bishops to pray. The Inspector General of Police and DIGs will work in collaboration with the interior ministry to make the country secure.”

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‎Murkomen further urged youths to venture into agriculture and sports to spur economic development by unlocking opportunities for small-scale enterprises.

‎“Agriculture can empower youths and ensure we stabilise economy. Sports academies are being constructed in various counties to nurture talent among youths and I call on them to embrace the initiative,” he noted.

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‎Principal Secretary in the ministry of mines and blue economy, Harry Kimtai commended the CS for maintaining peace during the GEN Z anniversary commemoration marches last week.

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‎Bungoma deputy governor Janepher Mbatiany thanked Interior ministry for providing jobs to the youth adding that employment will reduce idleness and burglary cases. “Through security measures put in place most areas can now have peace and we pray it continues beyond election,” Mbatiany noted.

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‎Area MCA Joan Kirong demanded additional locations in her ward in order to take services closer to the people. She hailed Murkomen for the prevailing security across the country.

‎

The CS called on all political players to exercise tolerance, denounce violence, and practice issue-based politics that will engage youth positively and contribute to national development.

‎

‎Speaking during a fundraising at the AIC Kamuneru church in Mt. Elgon, Murkomen warned against violence, particularly linked to political activities noting that the country is grappling with widespread “goonism”, a loosely organised form of hired disruption predominantly employed by members of the political class.

‎

‎ “In this church today we don’t have goons, but we have some parts in Bungoma where goons beat up people and even push women and destabilise peace in those areas. I have authorised county security team to take action against politicians ferrying goons to meetings or events and using guns to threaten residents. We must end this menace of goons and we have put measures in place to curb such cases,” Murkomen noted.

‎

‎“Our country is safe and anyone planning violence will not be tolerated. We have dealt with bandits, including Al-Shabaab, hooliganism and goons being led by Rigathi Gachagua cannot be allowed to cause problems to our country, we will firmly deal with them accordingly,” he noted.

‎

‎The CS said the government cannot allow the country to go to the dogs “We must make sure that we protect our country and I call on bishops to pray. The Inspector General of Police and DIGs will work in collaboration with the interior ministry to make the country secure.”

‎

‎Murkomen further urged youths to venture into agriculture and sports to spur economic development by unlocking opportunities for small-scale enterprises.

‎“Agriculture can empower youths and ensure we stabilise economy. Sports academies are being constructed in various counties to nurture talent among youths and I call on them to embrace the initiative,” he noted.

‎

‎Principal Secretary in the ministry of mines and blue economy, Harry Kimtai commended the CS for maintaining peace during the GEN Z anniversary commemoration marches last week.

‎

‎Bungoma deputy governor Janepher Mbatiany thanked Interior ministry for providing jobs to the youth adding that employment will reduce idleness and burglary cases. “Through security measures put in place most areas can now have peace and we pray it continues beyond election,” Mbatiany noted.

‎

‎Area MCA Joan Kirong demanded additional locations in her ward in order to take services closer to the people. She hailed Murkomen for the prevailing security across the country.