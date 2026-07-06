"We are losing the country to anarchy": Opposition sounds alarm over goonism, abductions

United Opposition leaders, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi and other leaders when they joined worshippers at the ATG-Kangundo Altar during a church dedication service along Kangundo Road on June 5, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Opposition leaders on Sunday warned that Kenya is sliding into anarchy, citing rising political violence, alleged abductions, and the use of armed gangs to attack government critics and terrorise Kenyans.

They accused President William Ruto's administration of failing to protect lives and uphold the rule of law.