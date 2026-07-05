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Wetangula, Duale rally western Kenya to back Ruto's 2027 re-election bid

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 5, 2026
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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and other leaders during a funds drive in aid of Friends Church Amalemba, on July 5, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale have urged the Luhya community to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid, saying the backing would help western Kenya secure support for the presidency in 2032.

Speaker Wetangula emphasized the need to back the incumbent to safeguard the Luhya’s bargaining power.

“We as your leaders want the leadership of this country, and if you want to get leadership you have to pass through the existing leadership to get it easily,” he said.

He expressed confidence that once President Ruto completes his second term, the presidency will go to Western Kenya.

He however called upon the people to register as voters to make their voice heard during the 2027 General Election.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale noted that more than 1.5 million people in the Western region have not registered as voters.

“If there is a community that is first in terms of population it is the Mulembe nation,” he said.

Duale also criticised DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that there is one community that can vote out a President.

He predicted that President Ruto would defeat the opposition in the 2027 elections with a margin of 3 million votes.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said that targets have been set for each of the Western counties to boost voter registration ahead of the polls.

“In 2027, we want Kakamega county to have 1.5 million voters, in Bungoma we want 1.2 million voters, in Busia we have given a target of 600,000 voters, Trans Nzoia we have given a target of 500,000 voters, Vihiga we have given a target of 400,000 voters,” he said.

The governor said Western region needs to have 4 million eligible voters to support President Ruto’s re-election bid.

Barasa asked the President to hand the baton to Speaker Wetangula after he completes his second term in 2027. 

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Speaker Moses Wetangula Health CS Aden Duale Ruto’s Re-election Bid Western Kenya
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