Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance

President William Ruto, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga and Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah during the UDA-ODM retreat at Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Even before the coalition committee initiates the rules of engagement to kick-start the pre-coalition talks between the ruling UDA and the ODM party ahead of next year’s polls, the committee faces hurdle after leaders from the two parties have picked hard-line positions on certain thematic areas that the committee is tasked with resolving.

The 10-member committee is tasked with negotiating on the power-sharing framework after drafting a harmonized manifesto and a joint campaign and governance document combining policies from both the Kenya Kwanza and ODM platforms, focusing on socio-economic stability, youth empowerment, and debt management.