Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance

Even before the coalition committee initiates the rules of engagement to kick-start the pre-coalition talks between the ruling UDA and the ODM party ahead of next year’s polls, the committee faces hurdle after leaders from the two parties have picked hard-line positions on certain thematic areas that the committee is tasked with resolving.
The 10-member committee is tasked with negotiating on the power-sharing framework after drafting a harmonized manifesto and a joint campaign and governance document combining policies from both the Kenya Kwanza and ODM platforms, focusing on socio-economic stability, youth empowerment, and debt management.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…