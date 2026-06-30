Ruto: Opposition will see dust in next year's polls

President William Ruto has exuded confidence that he will be re-elected in next year's General Election.
Speaking in Meru where he was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other leaders during the 60th anniversary celebrations for Burieruri Boys High School in Igembe Central, President Ruto said his development record and transformative agenda will win him a second term.
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