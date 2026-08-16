How State House blows billions in the name of hosting delegations

President William Ruto meets with Muslim leaders ata State House Nairobi. [PSCU]

Almost every day over the past several weeks, buses carrying different delegations, from teachers and village elders to private security officers, religious leaders, mechanics, artisans and county representatives, have streamed into President William Ruto's official residence.

And each member of those delegations has left with cash amounts ranging between Sh3,000 to Sh10,000, meaning that since last year, over Sh1 billion could have been dished out in the form of handouts.