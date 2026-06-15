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Oburu calls for end to political goonism

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 15, 2026
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Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga during the presentation of the Framework for Reparations for Victims of Human Rights Violations on June 15, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has condemned what he termed the rising culture of political “goonism” in Kenya, warning that hired violence is undermining democracy and threatening public safety.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the presentation of the Framework for Reparations for Victims of Human Rights Violations to President William Ruto by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Oburu said the country is witnessing a dangerous trend where politicians allegedly hire groups to disrupt public meetings and political gatherings.

“We have very many goons. Almost every politician nowadays recruits goons to disrupt functions. Goons are being hired by both sides. This culture of goonism must be stopped completely,” he said.

His remarks come in the wake of recent violent disruptions in Matungu constituency, where political meetings were reportedly interrupted by groups of youths armed with crude weapons. The incident sparked public concern and renewed debate on the use of hired gangs to influence political activities, particularly during funerals, rallies, and development forums.

The Siaya Senator warned that such actions are eroding democratic space and turning political competition into a dangerous contest of intimidation.

He described a growing “mercenary culture” where groups of youths are mobilised, paid, and switched between opposing political camps depending on who offers money.

“These individuals operate like mercenaries. Today they are hired by one side, tomorrow by another. They go wherever they are paid,” he said.

While condemning violence, Oburu also called for a clear legal framework to regulate public demonstrations and assemblies, arguing that constitutional rights must be exercised in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“We need a framework to operationalise the Constitution, providing clear legislation for demonstrations, picketing and public assemblies, so Kenyans can demonstrate peacefully, protected by their own police,” he said.

He stressed that peaceful protest must remain non-violent.

“When you go to the street, you do not carry a machete, a stone or any weapon. If you see anyone carrying such, that is a goon,” he added.

Oburu linked the broader human rights discussion to ongoing national efforts on reparations for victims of past violence. He said the initiative, led by KNCHR, is part of acknowledging historical injustices and restoring dignity to affected families.

He noted that the issue of human rights had been central in political negotiations within the broad-based arrangement involving President Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“In our ten-point agenda, human rights takes precedence over all other agreed issues,” he said.

Paying tribute to his late brother, Oburu described Raila Odinga as a lifelong defender of human rights and democratic freedoms.

“My brother Raila Odinga held human rights very dearly to his heart. Half of his life was dedicated to fighting for the liberation of our country,” he said.

Oburu added that the reparations programme should be viewed not as financial compensation, but as a national recognition of suffering endured by victims and their families.

He expressed hope that ongoing reforms will help eliminate political violence and ensure Kenya never again experiences the kind of abuses that have necessitated the current reparations process.

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ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga KNCHR Kakamega Political Goonism Political Goonism
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