Activist Mwangi warns of unresolved Gen Z protest grievances

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Human rights activist and Presidential aspirant Boniface Mwangi during the interview on Spice FM on June 26, 2026.

Human rights activist and Presidential aspirant Boniface Mwangi says the issues that sparked the Gen Z-led protests two years ago remain unresolved.

Speaking on Spice FM Mwangi argued that public anger over the high cost of living, poor governance, corruption and economic hardship has not subsided.

He added that the government's response to the June 25 Gen Z demonstrations anniversary reflected continued fear of public dissatisfaction.

"The anger that began two years ago is still there," Mwangi said, adding that authorities anticipated widespread disruption despite declaring it a normal working day.

The anniversary saw heavy police deployment, roadblocks across Nairobi and restrictions on movement into the city centre.

While schools had been expected to remain open, many businesses and institutions experienced disruptions as thousands stayed away from work.

Mwangi claimed Kenyans now regard June 25 as an unofficial national day of remembrance for those who lost their lives during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

He said the government cannot erase the memory of what he described as "fallen soldiers" whose deaths continue to inspire continued demands for accountability.

Addressing concerns over whether national leaders understand the struggles facing ordinary citizens, Mwangi accused those in power of being detached from the realities of everyday life.

"If they truly felt the pain of Kenyans, they would communicate more and respond to the concerns of citizens," he said, arguing that leaders continue to benefit from public resources while many citizens struggle.

The activist also dismissed longstanding claims that he is a "commercial activist," insisting that his two decades of activism have never been financially motivated.

"Activism is a calling, not a job," he said, maintaining that allegations of being funded have never been supported with evidence.

Mwangi urged Kenyans to channel their frustration into meaningful political participation rather than violence.

He warned that tribal politics remains one of the country's biggest obstacles to meaningful reforms and called on voters to reject ethnic divisions ahead of next year’s General Election.

"If we do not deal with tribalism before the next election, we risk repeating the same mistakes.”

Reflecting on the anniversary demonstrations, Mwangi said the commemoration achieved only partial success.

While no deaths were reported, he criticised the government's handling of the protests, alleging that road barricades, masked police officers and the arrest of 355 demonstrators violated their constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and protest.

He further noted that promises to compensate families of victims had yet to be fulfilled, saying justice for those affected remains incomplete.

Looking ahead, Mwangi outlined his vision for a transformed Kenya, calling for land reforms, accessible healthcare, quality education, poverty reduction, investment in clean energy and an uncompromising fight against corruption.

He also urged voters to elect leaders of integrity, arguing that politics has become attractive to individuals seeking personal gain.

"When voters accept bribes, we become part of the problem," Mwangi said. "The future of Kenya depends on electing leaders of integrity who will uphold the rule of law and serve the people."