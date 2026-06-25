Rights groups condemn arrests, restrictions during June 25 anniversary protests

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Police block Nakuru- Nairobi highway at Chungamali, for vehicles heading to Nairobi on June 25, 2026. [George Njunge, Standard]

Civil society organisations have accused security agencies of violating constitutional rights through widespread roadblocks, movement restrictions and arrests during the June 25 Gen Z memorial protests.

In a statement, the Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG) said: “These blanket restrictions denied millions of Kenyans access to work, business premises and essential services, violating Article 39 on freedom of movement, Article 36 on freedom of association and Article 37 on the right to peaceful assembly.”

The rights groups said police mounted barricades and roadblocks on major roads leading into Nairobi and around Parliament Buildings, with similar restrictions reported in Embu, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, Laikipia and Kiambu counties, infringing on the right to picket.

The coalition further argued that the measures violated a High Court ruling issued in February 2025, which barred blanket obstruction of public roads without adequate notice and required police to facilitate peaceful assemblies.

They also accused police of using tear gas against peaceful protesters and journalists outside Nairobi’s Central Police Station and of arresting members of the media.

“Journalists play a vital role in documenting public events and enabling accountability. Targeting them undermines transparency and silences truth,” the statement added.

PRWG also raised concern over reports of armed officers operating while masked and without visible identification, saying such conduct undermines accountability and contravenes existing court orders.

As of Thursday evening, the coalition said at least 361 people had been arrested nationwide, including 161 in Nairobi and 123 in Kajiado County. Two injuries were also reported in Kajiado.

“As of this statement, over 361 people have reportedly been arrested,” the coalition said, warning that many of the arrests lacked lawful justification and raised concerns over arbitrary detention.

However, the rights groups singled out Mombasa as an example of rights-respecting policing, commending officers who facilitated peaceful demonstrations without interference.

“The conduct of police officers in Mombasa should serve as a model nationwide,” the coalition noted.

The organisations called on the National Police Service and all arms of government to uphold constitutional freedoms, end unlawful arrests, investigate alleged misconduct and ensure accountability for any violations during the commemorations.

PRWG is a coalition of more than 20 human rights and governance organisations.