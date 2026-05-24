Joho, Kingi defend Ruto, hit out at opposition over Coast development

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Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho i n Kilifi town during President William Ruto's visit in the region on May 23, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has launched an attack on opposition leaders whom he accused of pretending to champion the interests of the Coast region despite having served in a powerful government positions for years without solving the area’s longstanding problems.

Speaking during thanksgiving for Sports PS Jacobs Fikirini in Kilifi in a function attended by President William Ruto, Joho said issues affecting residents including land ownership disputes, poor roads, water shortages and unemployment have persisted for decades and should not be politicized by leaders seeking political mileage.

“We have leaders who are hypocrites who pretend to be friends. The problems we have have been with us for long. Even Kalonzo was Vice President, they saw the problems and never resolved them,” said Joho in reference to Kalonzo Musyoka.

The former Mombasa governor defended the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying President Ruto had demonstrated willingness to address historical injustices affecting the Coast region through infrastructure projects, title deed issuance and expansion of social development programs.

Joho also reaffirmed the Coast region’s political support for President Ruto while reminding the Head of State that residents equally expect continued government support and equitable development.

“In the Coast we supported the late Raila Odinga wholeheartedly, we will support you the President but in the coming future we expect you to support us too,” said Joho.

“Twapeleka mkono, urudishwe pia, tutawafuata, mtufuate, tuwasaidie mtusaidie,” he added.

The Coast region has for years faced major socio-economic challenges including unresolved land ownership disputes, high poverty levels, youth unemployment and inadequate access to clean water. Successive governments have repeatedly promised solutions, with land reforms and infrastructure expansion remaining key political issues in the region.

At the same event, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi defended President Ruto, claiming the fallout between the President and his former deputy was triggered by disagreements over equitable distribution of national resources.

“He fell in trouble with his former deputy president because of equality. When he wanted to have an equal distribution of resources across the country, his former deputy opposed saying they did not have shares in the government,” said Kingi.

The Senate Speaker cited Ganze constituency in Kilifi County, saying some areas had previously been denied relief food because they were perceived not to support the government of the day.

“Tungule was denied relief food to the region of Ganze because they did not vote in the government. That is where they fell apart. William Ruto believed in equality across all regions without looking at the political alignment,” he said.

The leaders urged Coast residents to continue backing the government, insisting ongoing development projects would help transform the region economically and socially.