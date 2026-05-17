Aladwa slams Gachagua for criticism of Africa Forward Summit

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Makadara MP George Aladwa addresses the Press after attending service at PAG Likoni Road in Nairobi, on May 17, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Makadara MP George Aladwa has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks on the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, saying this undermined Kenya’s image before international leaders and investors.

Speaking during service at the PAG Likoni Road in Nairobi, on Sunday, Aladwa said that the summit presented an opportunity for Kenya to position itself as a leading investment destination and strengthen global partnerships in trade, technology, infrastructure and renewable energy.

“Leadership demands wisdom, restraint and the ability to separate personal political frustrations from national interests,” he said.

Gachagua criticized the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi, raising concerns over the transparency and value of some of the economic agreements announced.

The former DP claimed that Kenya risks incurring significant financial losses following changes to key infrastructure arrangements, including the Rironi–Mau Summit road project.

Aladwa who is the ODM Nairobi chairman, accused Gachagua of engaging in divisive politics instead of supporting efforts aimed at promoting Kenya’s economic interests during the international forum.

“The Africa Forward Summit focused on unlocking investment opportunities across the continent, strengthening Africa–France relations, and addressing financing gaps affecting development projects in African countries,” he said.

He warned that political confrontations staged during such international engagements could weaken investor confidence and send the wrong signal about Kenya’s stability and leadership.

“You cannot claim to love Kenya while embarrassing the country before international guests and investors who have come here to support development and economic growth,” he said.

Aladwa further defended the presidency and urged all leaders to respect national institutions and visiting heads of state and dignitaries.

“I want to remind Gachagua that patriotism must come before political competition. The presidency must be respected, and visiting heads of state deserve dignity and courtesy while in our country,” he said.

He called on leaders across the political divide to prioritise national unity and economic transformation, and support initiatives aimed at job creation and long-term development instead of engaging in political rhetoric.