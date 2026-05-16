Omar: By-election victories affirm Ruto's strength ahead of 2027 polls

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UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar addresses journalists at the party's headquarters in Nairobi on May 14, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Hassan Omar has said victories in three by-elections held on Wednesday affirm growing public confidence in President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking after the polls, Omar said the results reflected continued support for the Kenya Kwanza administration and the broad-based government arrangement with the Orange Democratic Movement.

“This is the third wave of by-elections and the people of Kenya continue to extend confidence to President William Ruto and his government,” Hassan said.

He argued that the party’s performance in successive by-elections showed that UDA was consolidating support across the country despite sustained criticism from opposition leaders.

According to the SG, the latest wins in Emurua Dikirr constituency in Samburu County, Porro Ward and Endo Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County were proof that the ruling coalition remained politically dominant ahead of the next national polls.

In the biggest race of the day, David Kipsang Keter of UDA was declared the winner of the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-election after garnering 18,266 votes

In Endo Ward, Festus Korir Kiprop of UDA won the seat with 4,475 votes, defeating Shadrack Kosgei Chelang’a of the NDP party who garnered 752 votes.

Hassan said the cooperation between UDA and ODM had strengthened the ruling coalition, adding that coordinated campaign strategies between the two parties contributed significantly to the victories.

“The partnership between UDA and ODM is strong. Part of these victories are a consequence of the support and coordinated strategies we have had as parties,” he stated.

He further maintained that the government intended to face voters in 2027 based on its development record rather than ethnic politics.

“We want to replace ethnic mobilization with performance and accountability. We will go back to the people of Kenya to account for every commitment we made and the extent of delivery,” Hassan said.

The UDA secretary general accused opposition leaders of relying on divisive rhetoric and tribal politics instead of presenting alternative policies to Kenyans.

“There are leaders whose politics are driven by violence, ethnic animosity and propaganda,” he said.

Hassan also pointed to what he termed as increased participation by young voters during the by-elections, saying it demonstrated growing confidence among the youth in the government’s agenda and leadership.

He particularly described the outcome in Emurua Dikir Ward as significant, noting that the area had historically recorded narrow electoral margins.

“The election in Emurua Dikir has always been very close, but this time the margin was decisive. It is one of the biggest margins of victory the area has witnessed,” he said.