Is Oburu a passing cloud in Ruto's grand schemes of 2027?

President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga during the UDA-ODM joint Parliamentary Group meeting at KICC in Nairobi. [PCS]

What was billed as an ODM retreat to strategise how to engage President William Ruto’s side over the 2027 coalition turned into factional wars inside the Linda Ground team.

High-ranking politicians in the Oburu Oginga-led faction of ODM were split over three Cabinet Secretaries' push to join the party’s Central Management Committee.