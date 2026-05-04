ODM power row revives Raila-Orengo era rivalry

The political contest between Siaya Governor James Orengo and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga for control of the ODM party has rekindled old power struggles in Luo Nyanza, reminiscent of the 1990s Ford Kenya battles between Orengo and the late Raila Odinga.
Dr Oburu, who succeeded his late brother Raila as ODM Party Leader, heads the ODM Linda Ground faction. This group includes party National Chairperson Gladys Wanga, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, and other senior figures.
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