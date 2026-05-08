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Gachagua impeachment was a parliamentary coup, court told

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 8, 2026

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, arrive at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi for the hearing of his impeachment case on April 27, 2026. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment was a parliamentary coup, the High Court heard on Thursday during the second day of the hearing.

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