Muturi scolds UDA over vilification campaign against former President Uhuru

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Former Attorney General Justin Muturi. [File, Standard]

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has condemned the ruling United Democratic Alliance party over what he termed as an orchestrated vilification campaign.

Muturi, who is the Democratic Party leader, said the current sustained and politically motivated attacks against former President Uhuru Kenyatta by individuals aligned to the Kenya Kwanza administration are uncalled for.

In a statement, Muturi said the continued criticism and public remarks directed at Uhuru amount to ‘reckless, unnecessary and unconstitutional conduct’ that undermines democratic norms and the dignity of retired leaders.

“The sustained and increasingly hostile attacks directed at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta by leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration must come to an immediate end,” he said, adding, “These actions are reckless, unnecessary, and represent a direct affront to constitutional democracy.”

The former National Assembly Speaker said the attacks are part of a calculated political strategy aimed at silencing the former President and shifting blame for governance challenges.

“They are a calculated attempt to silence a former Head of State and curtail his political rights that are guaranteed to every Kenyan,” he said.

His remarks come after a section of Kenya Kwanza affiliated politicians hit at Uhuru, accusing him of active political engagement which goes against the provisions of the constitution.

So far, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has tabled a motion in the Senate seeking to stop or reduce retirement benefits allocated to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the proposal seen by The Standard, the lawmaker urges Parliament to revoke, vary, or reallocate budgetary provisions tied to the former Head of State’s benefits.

Cherargei called for a comprehensive audit by the Auditor General on all public resources allocated to Kenyatta, with findings to be submitted to Parliament within 60 days.

“This House recommends the revocation, variation or reallocation of budgetary provisions relating to the benefits of the retired President, in line with the findings of the audit and subject to approval in accordance with the law,” the motion read in part.

But Muturi faulted the narrative, saying it is misrepresenting the role and space of retired leaders in democratic societies.

“Kenya does not exist in isolation; there is a whole world beyond our borders where democratic norms are respected and upheld,” he said, noting, “Across Africa and the world, retired leaders remain active participants in national and global affairs.”

He cited several former African and global leaders as examples of retired Heads of State who continued to play influential roles after leaving office, arguing that Uhuru Kenyatta is entitled to the same democratic space.

While linking President William Ruto to the narrative, Muturi said, “We know that you, Mr President, are behind the continued deployment of your proxies to attack and vilify Uhuru. We therefore call on you to immediately rein in your operatives and restore order within your ranks.”

According to Muturi, the challenges facing the current administration should not be attributed to the former President.

“It must be clearly understood that the failures of your government cannot and will not be blamed on Uhuru Kenyatta. Leadership demands accountability, not scapegoating,” he said.

While cautioning against growing political intolerance and a culture of hostility towards dissenting voices, Muturi said no political formation has the right to dictate the leadership, alliances, or internal affairs of another.