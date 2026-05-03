Fight for numbers: Why William Ruto's political footing looks fragile

When President William Ruto spoke on Thursday, his utterances exposed a rare moment of political vulnerability as he voiced frustration over what he termed “humiliating” voter apathy within his Rift Valley stronghold.
Pundits say the desperation exposed a President putting on a brave face, cognisant of the fact that he will find it difficult to win the 2027 presidential contest without sufficient numbers in his home turf.
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