Dramatic scenes as former senator Orwoba is arrested, released

Police arrest former Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba after attempting to access Parliament on April 29, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Former Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba was on Wednesday arrested after an unsuccessful attempt to access the precincts of Parliament.

Her arrest came in the afternoon after her vehicle, which was parked at the main Parliament entrance blocked access to the precincts, prompting an altercation with the Sergeants-at-arms.