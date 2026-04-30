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Luhya unity: Mudavadi, Wetangula no longer at ease, rush to meet Western MPs

By Ndungu Gachane | Apr. 30, 2026
President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker consult during a previous political rally. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Wycliffe Oparanya on Wednesday met more than 30 MPs from the Western region to strategise on how they will approach next year’s polls.

Their meeting comes at a time when Luhya regional politics is facing a dramatic shift from their grip to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, whose rallies in the region have attracted massive support from the electorate and the elected leaders.

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