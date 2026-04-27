PS Omollo calls for mutual respect between ODM-UDA leaders

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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo during a meeting with boda boda riders at Homa Bay High School. [James Omoro, Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has called for respect between ODM and UDA leaders in the Nyanza region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

‎There is disquiet between ODM leaders allied to the broad-based government and UDA leaders in Nyanza over their pre-election coalition agreement.

‎The ODM leaders are pushing for zoning in the party strongholds, but UDA leaders feel the move will would prevent them from vying for seats in the region.

There are reports that some ODM leaders in Nyanza have been urging President William Ruto to sack Dr Omollo.

‎ These issues have sparked tension between UDA and ODM members in the region.

‎Omollo has sought to intervene in the ODM-UDA row, urging leaders to cease bickering. Speaking at Homa Bay High School during a meeting with local boda boda riders on empowerment, the PS advised ODM and UDA leaders in Nyanza to show mutual respect.

‎He said the disrespect is unhealthy for the ODM-UDA cooperation.

“Unity and peace are very important. These can only be achieved if leaders from both ODM and UDA in this region respect one another,” Omollo said.

The PS urged the politicians to follow the guidance of President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga, rather than making statements that cause divisions.

“Let us all take instructions from our two leaders to avoid causing issues,” he said.

The zoning debate is gaining momentum as UDA actively strengthens its regional structures and conducts grassroots elections to solidify support.

UDA Chairman in Suba North Constituency, Okuku Miregi, said zoning is not favourable for the party.

Miregi argued that fair competition between ODM and UDA candidates is essential in the next General Election.

‎ "Zoning creates the impression that a political party belongs to a given community or region. We need fair competition between ODM and UDA parties in Nyanza,” Miregi said.

‎Omollo was accompanied by Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo, Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino, Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, and former Homa County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe during the meeting with the bodaboda riders.

The PS urged the riders to reject political leaders who incite them to cause violence.

‎"Let all our youth not be hoodwinked by any leader to cause political violence,” Omollo said.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering the riders.

‎"I am going to talk to the President to organise how we can hold a fundraiser to empower the bodaboda riders,” he said.

‎Omollo encouraged the riders to apply for government jobs, including positions of chief and assistant chief.

‎"Bodaboda business is not the only work you can do for the rest of your lives. Also, apply for government jobs through various opportunities advertised,” Omollo added.