We'll back Orengo to unseat Ruto, ODM Linda Mwananchi faction

The rift in the ODM has deepened as the Linda Mwananchi faction has declared Siaya Governor James Orengo as the Acting ODM Party leader and a possible challenger of President William Ruto in the 2027 polls, vowing to produce a Presidential candidate to unseat Ruto in the upcoming general election.
Speaking at the rally in Majengo and Luanda areas, leaders said the ODM splinter faction would form the next government.
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