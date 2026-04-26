We'll back Orengo to unseat Ruto, ODM Linda Mwananchi faction

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during Linda Mwanainchi rally at Mumboha grounds, Luanda in Vihiga County. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The rift in the ODM has deepened as the Linda Mwananchi faction has declared Siaya Governor James Orengo as the Acting ODM Party leader and a possible challenger of President William Ruto in the 2027 polls, vowing to produce a Presidential candidate to unseat Ruto in the upcoming general election.

Speaking at the rally in Majengo and Luanda areas, leaders said the ODM splinter faction would form the next government.