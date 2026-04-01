Atandi criticises Linda Mwanainchi faction ahead of Sunday rally

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The National Assembly's chairperson MP, Samuel Atandi.[File,Standard]

The National Assembly's chairperson and Alego Usonga MP, Samuel Atandi, has criticised the Linda Mwanainchi leaders ahead of the group's planned rally in Kisumu on Sunday.

Atandi believes the leaders allied to the group have little to offer for the region, as he rallied residents to remain steadfast and support the government.

This came as Atandi, who addressed residents next to the Kisumu International Airport, cautioned the leaders against attacking the leadership of ODM party leader Oburu Oginga.

Atandi urged residents to remain calm and united, while also calling on visiting leaders expected at the rally to focus on development issues rather than confrontational politics or personal attacks.

“I am here in Kisumu to inform our people about some of the development projects we have put in place that will transform the city. Because of my role, I have been mandated to tour the country to listen to citizens and gather ideas that will inform the national budget. I have been to Turkana, Mandera, Mombasa, Kilifi, and many other places,” he said.

He added that his visit to Kisumu was also part of engaging with residents on development priorities.

“I want to plead with the people of Kisumu that, despite political differences, let us remain peaceful. We welcome our guests, but we also caution them that when you come to Kisumu, you must come with a clear agenda for the people,” Atandi said.

He warned against what he termed “political provocation,” saying leaders should avoid inflammatory statements during their visits.

“If you come here to abuse our leaders or make reckless declarations, including declaring yourself party leader of ODM, that is not acceptable. Kisumu is peaceful, and we expect seriousness. Tell us your agenda first before anything else,” he added.

Atandi then turned his criticism to Governor James Orengo, who is among the conveners of the Linda Mwananchi rally, accusing him of failing in his mandate in Siaya County. Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former ODM deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi are expected to lead their supporters to Kisumu for a rally.

Yesterday, however, Atandi claimed the leaders have little to show for the people.

"Orengo is, in my view, the biggest failure in terms of devolution. Siaya County is not performing. There is little development to show for the resources allocated,” he claimed.

He alleged that public funds were not being properly utilised.

“The money that has been given to Siaya County has not translated into meaningful development. That is why I am saying someone who has failed in his own county cannot come to Kisumu and lecture others on leadership,” Atandi said.

He urged Orengo to first focus on delivering services at home before addressing other counties.

“When he comes here on Sunday, he should be told to go back and focus on developing Siaya first. Development should start from home,” he added.

Atandi reaffirmed strong ties between his political camp and President William Ruto, saying the relationship remains firm despite ongoing political realignments.

“Our cooperation with President William Ruto is strong and unshakable. This morning, leaders visited the State House and discussed issues of zoning and development. We are focused on working together for progress,” he said.

He further alleged that some political actors were deliberately portraying Kisumu and the wider Nyanza region as unstable for political gain.

“There are people who want to portray Luoland and Kisumu as chaotic so that the President does not engage with us on development matters. That narrative is misleading and unfair,” he said.

Atandi urged residents to reject divisive politics and instead focus on development and unity.

“Let us remain united. Kisumu is a key economic hub, and we must protect its image and future,” he said.

The Linda Mwananchi rally is expected to bring together several political leaders and is scheduled to take place in Kisumu this Sunday, 26 April 2026.