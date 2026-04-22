Ol Kalou constituency seat declared vacant

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during a session in Parliament on January 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has formally declared the Ol Kalou constituency seat vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026.

In a special Gazette notice published on April 20, 2026, Speaker Wetang’ula notified the public of the vacancy in the constituency in accordance with the Constitution and the Elections Act.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 101 (4) (a) and 103 (1) (a) of the Constitution and section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, it is notified for general information of the public that the seat of the Member of the National Assembly for Ol Kalou constituency … has become vacant as a result of the death of Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho on the 29th of March, 2026,” said the notice.

The notice now paves the way for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to announce by-election dates paving the way for polls to fill the vacant seat.

After a member of the National Assembly dies IEBC is supposed to hold the by-elections within 90 days to fill the vacancy.

With the declaration of the vacancy the commission is now expected to start the process of preparing for the by-election and political parties interested in fielding candidates now getting for the nomination process.

The by-election in Nyandarua County is expected to be a show down between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the ex-deputy president Rigathi Gachagua-led Democracy for Citizens party (DCP).

The two parties are yet to announce when they will conduct their nomination process and the greenlight from National Assembly is expected to fasten the process.

DCP will test its strength in the Mt. Kenya region against UDA where it will be seeking its first seat in Parliament.

Critics has termed UDA popularity in the region as dwindling saying President William Ruto is finding it hard to climb the slippery mountain and has been losing grip ever since the impeachment of Gachagua as his deputy.

Gachagua will be banking on the ground work of the county senator John Methu, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, and former CS Sicily Kariuki as well as the Jubilee party which Kiaraho rode to power with.

If Jubilee does not field a candidate then the former deputy president will be relying on the party deputy leader Jeremiah Kioni and former Governor Francis Kimemia.

On the other side UDA will be banking on Governor Kiarie Badilisha, Woman Representative Faith Gitau and CS Rebecca Miano to marshall support to clinch the seat.