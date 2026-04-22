Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ol Kalou constituency seat declared vacant

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 22, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during a session in Parliament on January 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has formally declared the Ol Kalou constituency seat vacant following the  death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026.

In a special Gazette notice published on April 20, 2026, Speaker Wetang’ula notified the public of the vacancy in the constituency in accordance with the Constitution and the Elections Act.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 101 (4) (a) and 103 (1) (a) of the Constitution and section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, it is notified for general information of the public that the seat of the Member of the National Assembly for Ol Kalou constituency … has become vacant as a result of the death of Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho on the 29th of March, 2026,” said the notice.

The notice now paves the way for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to announce by-election dates paving the way for polls to fill the vacant seat.

After a member of the National Assembly dies IEBC is supposed to hold the by-elections within 90 days to fill the vacancy.

With the declaration of the vacancy the commission is now expected to start the process of preparing for the by-election and political parties interested in fielding candidates now getting for the nomination process.

The by-election in Nyandarua County is expected to be a show down between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the ex-deputy president Rigathi Gachagua-led Democracy for Citizens party (DCP).

The two parties are yet to announce when they will conduct their nomination process and the greenlight from National Assembly is expected to fasten the process.

DCP will test its strength in the Mt. Kenya region against UDA where it will be seeking its first seat in Parliament.

Critics has termed UDA popularity in the region as dwindling saying President William Ruto is finding it hard to climb the slippery mountain and has been losing grip ever since the  impeachment of Gachagua as his deputy.

Gachagua will be banking on the ground work of the county senator John Methu, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, and former CS Sicily Kariuki as well as the Jubilee party which Kiaraho rode to power with.

If Jubilee does not field a candidate then the former deputy president will be relying on the party deputy leader Jeremiah Kioni and former Governor Francis Kimemia.

On the other side UDA will be banking on Governor Kiarie Badilisha, Woman Representative Faith Gitau and CS Rebecca Miano to marshall support to clinch the seat.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

David Njuguna Kiaraho Moses Wetangula President William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Genocide justice still elusive as Africa urged to confront denial and impunity
Africa
By James Wanzala
11 mins ago
'Chorus of beings' exhibition explores identity, surveillance and shared spaces
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
29 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
National
By Brian Ngugi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
By Brian Ngugi 39 mins ago
After Trump rebuke, IMF delays Kenya bailout over corruption audit
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
By Yvonne Chepkwony 43 mins ago
Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Renaissance: Political outfit linked to Linda Mwananchi unveiled
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved