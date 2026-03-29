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Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho is dead

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 29, 2026
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Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho at a past event. [File, Standard]

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho is dead.

According to the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, the third-term legislator, Kiaraho died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

" Kiaraho served the National Assembly with diligence and commitment as a Member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee," Wetangula stated.

Kiaraho has served as the Member of Parliament for the Ol Kalou Constituency in Nyandarua County since 2013, representing the Jubilee Party.

Before joining elective politics, he built a career as a principal architect at Archgrid Systems, a position he held from 1994.

He first won the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat in the March 2013 general election on a Jubilee Party ticket. 

He successfully defended the seat in the 2017 elections and again in the 2022 General Election, where he defeated a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) challenger.

"I have appointed Members to the Funeral Preparation Committee to liaise with the family and coordinate a befitting send-off for the Late Kiaraho," the Speaker added.

The team will be led by the Member for Kinangop, Kwenya Thuku, assisted by the Member for Nyandarua, Faith Gitau.

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Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho Nyandarua Constituency
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