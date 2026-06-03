EACC arrests Nyamira Assembly Clerk over Sh30m office block tender scandal

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Headquaters Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Clerk of the Nyamira County Assembly, Duke Simeon Onyari, over alleged procurement irregularities linked to the construction of an office block at the county assembly, a project investigators say resulted in the loss of more than Sh30 million in public funds.

The anti-graft agency announced on Wednesday that the arrest follows the conclusion of investigations into the award of Tender No. CAN/T/027/2017–2021 for the construction of the office block.

According to EACC, the tender was awarded to Jetta Builders Ltd despite the company not being the lowest evaluated bidder.

In addition to Onyari, the commission has summoned five other county assembly officials to report to its offices over allegations of abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with laws governing the management of public funds, and negligence of official duty.

Those summoned are Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance and Accounts Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, Deputy Clerk and Director of Legislative, Legal Procedure and Committee Services David Nyarango Ombego, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Joyce Onyiego, and Infrastructure Officers Eric Ong’uti Ayuka and Simon Ondari Ogecha.

In a statement, EACC said its investigations established that the procurement process was manipulated in a manner that unlawfully benefited the contractor.

“The investigations established that the decision unlawfully conferred a financial benefit of KES 30,187,396 to the contractor, resulting in a corresponding loss of public funds,” the commission stated.

The agency said it had completed its investigations and forwarded the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which reviewed the evidence and approved criminal charges against the six officials.

Following his arrest, Onyari was taken to the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office in Kisii for processing and statement recording ahead of his arraignment in court.

“Upon arrest, Onyari was escorted to the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office in Kisii for processing and statement recording ahead of his arraignment in court,” the commission said.

EACC has intensified efforts to investigate corruption-related offences and recover lost public funds, repeatedly warning public officials against manipulating procurement procedures for personal or institutional gain.

If convicted, the accused officials could face penalties under anti-corruption and public finance management laws, including fines, imprisonment, and disqualification from holding public office.