Fuel prices undermining bottom-up model, says MP Wamboka

Audio By Vocalize

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka during the distribution of tents and chairs to women’s groups at Kisawayi Primary School.[File,Standard]

Rising fuel prices are exposing deepening cracks in the government’s economic strategy, with Bumula MP Jack Wamboka warning that the country's escalating cost of energy is eroding livelihoods and weakening confidence in William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

Speaking during the distribution of tents and chairs to women’s groups at Kisawayi Primary School, Wamboka said the continued rise in fuel costs has triggered a ripple effect across the economy, driving up transport fares, food prices, and the cost of basic commodities.

“The increase in fuel prices is a clear indication that the promises made to Kenyans are not being fulfilled. Instead of easing the burden, the cost of living continues to rise,” he said.

The event, held in Siboti Ward, saw 17 women’s groups receive tents and 1,700 chairs in a project valued at nearly Sh4 million. Wamboka said the initiative is aimed at strengthening grassroots economic empowerment and improving income generation among women.

“This decision to distribute tents and chairs to 17 women’s groups was informed by the need to empower local communities, especially in a ward that had been neglected by previous leadership,” he said.

He added that if properly managed, the assets could generate more than Sh20 million annually for the beneficiary groups, offering a sustainable source of income at the community level.

However, the lawmaker used the platform to mount a sharp critique of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s economic policies, arguing that rising fuel prices contradict campaign promises made under the bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

Wamboka also called on leaders from the Western region to reconsider their political strategy ahead of the next general election, urging unity in backing an alternative presidential candidate.

He revealed that a section of emerging leaders is rallying behind Edwin Sifuna as a potential contender, alongside figures such as George Natembeya, Godfrey Osotsi, and Majimbo Kalasinga.

At the same time, he criticised senior regional leaders, including Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi, accusing them of failing to offer decisive political direction.

“We have leaders who declare their interest in the presidency, but when the time comes, they step aside and support others. This time, we want to stand firm and support one of our own,” Wamboka said.

The MP also defended his development record, citing projects such as the Namunige Dam and the Lunakwe Energy Centre, which he said are improving access to water and energy while boosting livelihoods in the constituency.

He maintained that while local initiatives remain critical, urgent national intervention on fuel pricing is needed to cushion Kenyans from rising economic pressure.