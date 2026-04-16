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UDA, opposition trade blame over fuel crisis

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 16, 2026
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National Executive United Democratic Party SG Hassan Omar Hassan addressing the media at the headquarters on April 16, 2026, in Nairobi.  [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has defended the Kenya Kwanza government over the recent fuel crisis, which has led to higher pump prices.

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar accused the opposition of misleading Kenyans for political gain.

Omar said the government-to-government fuel deal between Kenya and global oil firms Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) had helped stabilise prices.

“By a very good margin, we want to reiterate that the G-to-G arrangement has also helped to address the US dollar liquidity challenges and exchange rate volatility that were previously choking our economy,” said Omar.

He added that Kenya, like many other countries, was feeling the effects of global oil market disruptions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to the UDA official, the Petroleum Development Levy Fund (PDL) has released Sh6.2 billion to help stabilise prices and prevent further increases.

The party also defended Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, saying they had confidence in their leadership and urging them to remain firm.

His remarks came after opposition leaders yesterday called for the resignation of the two cabinet secretaries, accusing them of lying under oath when they appeared before a parliamentary committee investigating the Sh12 billion fuel scandal.

Omar also criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Attorney General Justin Muturi, saying they were in office when the first  fuel shipment under the G-to-G arrangement arrived on March 10, 2023.

He averred it was dishonest for them to now criticise the deal when they had raised no objections while serving in government.

He also defended the April 2 arrests of former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo, former Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, former Energy Ministry petroleum director Joseph Wafula and former KPC supply and logistics manager Joel Mburu.

Omar alleged the officials conspired to import expensive and substandard fuel outside the G-to-G arrangement, calling it a criminal act.

On Wednesday, opposition leaders accused President William Ruto of manufacturing the fuel crisis for personal gain.

The statement, read by Gachagua, said the arrests were only for show. They alleged that a company had offered to import fuel to avert the crisis but was disqualified on technical grounds.

They also claimed that senior government officials, including Wandayi, Kinyanjui and Liban, were aware of meetings and approvals related to the fuel importation.

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